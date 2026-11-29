Marc Lamont Hill speaks to Eli Clifton about AIPAC’s diminishing power in US elections.

For decades, the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) has been one of the most powerful forces in United States politics. But the recent US midterm elections exposed growing cracks in its influence, as millions spent backing pro-Israel candidates failed to deliver key victories. Amid growing backlash over Israel’s genocidal war in Gaza, AIPAC funding has increasingly become a political liability. So is the lobby’s power beginning to wane?

This week on UpFront, Marc Lamont Hill speaks with Eli Clifton, the author of Israel’s Lobby: America in the Grip of a Foreign Power, about the midterms and AIPAC’s diminishing power in US politics.