Marc Lamont Hill speaks with tech entrepreneur Anil Dash about AI’s risks and the fight for ethical technology.

The artificial intelligence boom is transforming the global economy and concentrating enormous power in the hands of a few technology companies. But a series of developments is raising new questions about the industry’s stability and accountability from the resignation of Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang over an affair with an alleged Chinese spy to a wave of technology outages affecting the US government, major banks, companies and aviation systems alongside reports of hacked refrigerators across Europe. Concerns are mounting over the economic risks, mass layoffs, privacy and environmental impact of AI. And as AI company Anthropic began trading publicly, reaching a $2 trillion valuation, questions are mounting over whether the extraordinary levels of AI investment are sustainable. Is there a future where AI can be used for the collective good?

This week on UpFront, Marc Lamont Hill speaks with Anil Dash, former adviser to the White House Office of Digital Strategy in former United States President Barack Obama’s administration, about the risks of the AI boom, Silicon Valley’s growing political influence and the urgent need for greater accountability.