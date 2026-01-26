Trump’s second term: ‘Reality has overtaken satire’

Marc Lamont Hill sits down with The Nation’s Katrina vanden Heuvel to unpack the first year of Trump’s second term.

One year into his second term, United States President Donald Trump is testing the outer limits of executive power. From the abduction of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro to threats towards Iran and efforts to secure control of Greenland, the administration has plunged the US into turbulent territory.

Domestically, the Trump administration is enforcing hardline immigration policies. Documented reports of expanded anti-immigration operations – along with allegations of racial profiling and detentions affecting even US citizens and legal residents – have many communities on edge.

Adding to this, a shaky economy has many in the US questioning Trump’s policies as his approval ratings plummet before November’s midterm elections.

This week on UpFront, Marc Lamont Hill speaks with Katrina vanden Heuvel, editor and publisher of The Nation magazine, about Trump testing the limits of his executive power and what this could mean for the rest of his presidency.