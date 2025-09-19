Mahmoud Khalil: “My story is one drop in the sea of Palestinian sorrow”

Marc Lamont Hill speaks with Mahmoud Khalil about detention, dissent and the fight for Palestinian rights.

After fleeing Syria’s civil war, Palestinian Columbia University graduate Mahmoud Khalil was detained in the United States for more than 100 days after protesting against Israel’s genocide in Gaza. He says his arrest was meant to silence dissent and intimidate others from speaking out.

So what does Khalil’s story reveal about the suppression of dissent in the US and the risks faced by those who speak out for Palestinian rights?

This week on UpFront, Marc Lamont Hill speaks to Mahmoud Khalil.

*Editor’s Note: This interview was recorded before an immigration judge issued an order for Mahmoud Khalil’s deportation. Khalil’s immigration lawyers say they intend to appeal the immigration court’s deportation order.