Has Israel gone rogue?

Marc Lamont Hill discusses Israel’s strike on Doha and what it means for Gaza ceasefire negotiations.

This week, Israel launched an unprecedented airstrike on Qatar’s capital, Doha, claiming it was targeting senior Hamas leaders. Qatar, a key mediator between Hamas and Israel, condemned the strike as a violation of international law and branded it an act of “state terrorism.”

How has Israel been able to act with such impunity? And what does this attack mean for the future of ceasefire negotiations in Gaza?

In this UpFront special, Marc Lamont Hill speaks with former Israeli negotiator – Daniel Levy, fellow at the Institute for Policy Studies – Phyllis Bennis, and Palestine Project coordinator at the Arab Center in Washington, DC – Hanna Alshaikh.