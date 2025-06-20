Project 2025: Governance reform or Culture War battle plan?

How has Project 2025 shaped Trump’s second term? Marc Lamont Hill speaks to its former director, Paul Dans.

Project 2025 became a flashpoint during the 2024 presidential campaign. The sweeping conservative policy blueprint aims to overhaul the federal government and reshape United States society.

How closely is President Donald Trump following its direction? And how much does it test the limits of the Constitution?

Marc Lamont Hill talks to Paul Dans, the former director of Project 2025 at the Heritage Foundation.