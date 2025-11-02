Briahna Joy Gray: Is Zohran Mamdani the future of the Democrats?

Briahna Joy Gray tells Marc Lamont Hill why New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani is 'too good' for the US Democratic Party.

As inequality deepens and dissent is punished, many are looking to new voices like Zohran Mamdani, the democratic socialist running for New York City mayor on a platform of rent freezes, free public transit, and taxing the rich. Can candidates like him revive the Democratic Party in the United States, or is real reform from within impossible?

This week on UpFront, Marc Lamont Hill speaks with journalist and former Bernie Sanders Press Secretary Briahna Joy Gray.