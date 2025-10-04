Norman Finkelstein: Trump plan has no connection to reality in Gaza

Norman Finkelstein tells Marc Lamont Hill why he believes Trump’s peace deal is the weakest yet with no path to justice.

President Trump has released a Gaza “peace” plan that would put Gaza under a Trump-chaired “Board of Peace”. While some in the international community have welcomed the move, some question the fact that it bypasses Palestinians and offers no path to statehood. So, with Netanyahu pledging not to fully withdraw from Gaza, will this deal bring genuine peace or cement the status quo?

This week on an UpFront special, Marc Lamont Hill speaks with one of the world’s foremost experts on the Israel-Palestine conflict, Norman Finkelstein.