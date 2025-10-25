‘Leave us alone’: Jemima Pierre on Haiti’s struggle for sovereignty

Marc Lamont Hill speaks with scholar Jemima Pierre on Haiti’s crisis, foreign occupation and fight for sovereignty.

As foreign troops, private contractors and international powers tighten their grip on Haiti, the country is facing one of the worst crises in its modern history. But who is really to blame?

This week on UpFront, Marc Lamont Hill speaks with scholar and activist Jemima Pierre, who argues that the crisis is not home-grown but the result of two decades of United States, United Nations and Western intervention that dismantled Haitian democracy and sovereignty.