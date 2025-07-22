Australian writer on his deportation from the US

Australian writer on being deported from the US for his views on Israel-Palestine.

Alistair Kitchen is a writer from Australia who was blocked from entering the US in June 2025.

In this Unmute, Kitchen describes how he endured hours of interrogation and had his phone confiscated and forensically downloaded by Customs agents before he was deported back to Australia. He believes it was over his writing on the pro-Palestine protests at Columbia University and his views on Israel-Palestine.