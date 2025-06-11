Artist talks about being dropped from Venice Biennale
Often called the “Olympics of the art world,” the Venice Biennale is currently underway in Italy. Meanwhile, a debate over artistic freedom is unfolding in Australia.
Artist Khaled Sabsabi was removed from representing Australia in 2026. He says his previous work has been misrepresented and worries that the current climate of censorship will negatively impact the broader artistic community.
