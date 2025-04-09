Francesca Albanese on being cancelled and censorship of Palestine
Francesca Albanese, the UN Special Rapporteur on the Occupied Palestinian Territories, says despite occasional cancellations at some universities, she continues to speak out and share her work. She says there is a growing global censorship around Palestine and its supporters, and points out an entrenched policy-level bias, as a driving force behind the silencing.
Published On 9 Apr 2025