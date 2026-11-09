The DNA that Unmasked a Killer | True Crime Reports

For 21 years, Leslie Preer’s murder went unsolved. Then new DNA tech led police to a suspect thousands of miles away.

Leslie Preer’s murder went unsolved for 21 years. Her husband was the longtime suspect, but the case went cold. Then, new DNA technology pointed detectives to someone else entirely – a suspect thousands of miles away. Identifying him was one thing. Catching him meant setting a trap.

The illustrations in this video have been created by artists aided by AI-powered software.

In this episode:

Dan Morse (@DanMorseWP), Reporter, The Washington Post

John McCarthy, State’s attorney for Montgomery County

Episode credits:

True Crime Reports is an Al Jazeera Originals Production. Our host is Halla Mohieddeen. This episode was written by Ryan Gaffney. The Head of Podcasts is Jo de Frias. Our executive producer is Fahrinisa Campana. Our senior producers are Leo Danczak and Marthe van der Wolf. Catherine Nouhan is our producer. Our production coordinator is Ashley McCarry. Our senior script editor is Danylo Hawaleshka. Fact-checking by Catherine Nouhan, Zaina Badr and Chiara Brambilla. The head of creative & design is Mohamad Darwiche. Our post-production supervisor is Nacho Cobella. Our video editor is Isaac Bencid. Osama Alsaadi and Hamdi Samali are our AI animators. Bishoy Milad is our graphic artist. Alan Leer is the supervising sound editor. The sound designer is Lizzy Andrews and the music composer is Tom Biddle. Adam Abou-Gad is our engagement producer.

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