A global manhunt for one of the internet’s earliest paedophile rings. How did police finally bring it down?

In the early days of the internet, police uncover one of the largest and most sophisticated paedophile networks of its time, sparking a global manhunt. As investigators sift through thousands of messages, one crucial piece of evidence sets off one of the biggest international arrest operations ever seen. How did police bring down the internet’s first global criminal network?

The illustrations in this video have been created by artists aided by AI-powered software.

In this episode:

Paul Wright, Co-Founder | The Coalition of Cyber Investigators

Eliot Higgins (@EliotHiggins), Founder & Creative Director | Bellingcat

Episode credits:

True Crime Reports is an Al Jazeera Originals Production. Our host is Halla Mohieddeen. This episode was written by Lewis Georgeson. The head of podcasts is Jo de Frias. Our executive producer is Fahrinisa Campana. Our senior producers are Leo Danczak and Marthe van der Wolf. Catherine Nouhan is our producer. Our production coordinator is Ashley McCarry. Our senior script editor is Danylo Hawaleshka. Fact-checking by Catherine Nouhan, Zaina Badr, and Chiara Brambilla. The head of creative and design is Mohamad Darwiche. Our post-production supervisor is Nacho Cobella. Our video editor is Isaac Bencid. Osama Alsaadi and Hamdi Samali are our AI animators. Bishoy Milad is our graphic artist. Michel Bou Dagher is the sound designer. Music composition by Tom Biddle. Adam Abou-Gad is our engagement producer.

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