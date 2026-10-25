Murder in Malaysia’s Beverly Hills | True Crime Reports

A young woman is abducted, shot twice, and blown up in the jungle. Who wanted Altantuya dead – and who covered it up?

A young Mongolian woman is abducted from an affluent neighbourhood in Kuala Lumpur in 2006, driven into the jungle, shot twice, and blown up with explosives. Her murder became one of Malaysia’s most notorious unsolved political scandals. But who wanted Altantuya Shaariibuu dead, and how far does the cover-up go?

The illustrations in this video have been created by artists aided by AI-powered software.

In this episode:

Mary Ann Jolley (@jolleyma), senior reporter, Al Jazeera

Episode credits:

True Crime Reports is an Al Jazeera Originals production. Our host is Halla Mohieddeen. This episode was written by Ryan Gaffney. The head of podcasts is Jo de Frias. Our executive producer is Ney Alvarez. Our senior producers are Fahrinisa Campana and Marthe van der Wolf. Leo Danczak, is the producer and Catherine Nouhan is the assistant producer. The production coordinator is Ashley McCarry. Our senior script editor is Danylo Hawaleshka. Fact-checking is by Catherine Nouhan, Zaina Badr, and Chiara Brambilla. The head of creative and design is Mohamad Darwiche. Our post-production supervisor is Nacho Cobella. Our video editor is Isaac Bencid. Osama Alsaadi is our AI animator. Alan Leer is the supervising sound editor. The sound designer is Lizzy Andrews. Music composition is by Tom Biddle. Adam Abou-Gad is our engagement producer.

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