The Mafia Football Murders | True Crime Reports

A lifelong Inter Milan fan shot in Milan exposes a shocking alliance between football’s ultras and the mafia.

Vittorio Boiocchi, a lifelong Inter Milan fan, is shot outside his Milan home in 2022. Then, a rival mafia boss is stabbed to death. The murders expose a shocking alliance between Italy’s football ultras and the mafia – and a battle for power at the heart of Italy’s national sport. How deeply has organised crime infiltrated Italian football?

The illustrations in this video have been created by artists aided by AI-powered software.

In this episode:

Francesco Porzio (@fraporzio95), Sports Journalist

Anna Sergi (@prof_anna_sergi), Professor of Sociology of Law and Deviance

Episode credits:

True Crime Reports is an Al Jazeera Originals Production. Our host is Halla Mohieddeen. This episode was written by Ryan Gaffney. The Head of Podcasts is Jo de Frias. Our Executive Producer is Ney Alvarez. Our Senior Producers are Fahrinisa Campana and Marthe van der Wolf, Leo Danczak is the producer and Catherine Nouhan is the assistant producer. The Production Coordinator is Ashley McCarry. Our Senior Script Editor is Danylo Hawaleshka. Fact-checking by Catherine Nouhan, Zaina Badr, and Chiara Brambilla. The Head of Creative & Design is Mohamad Darwiche. Our Post-Production Supervisor is Nacho Cobella. Our Video Editor is Isaac Bencid. Osama Alsaadi is our AI Animator. Alan Leer is the Supervising Sound Editor. The sound designer is Lizzy Andrews. Music composition by Tom Biddle. Adam Abou-Gad is our engagement producer.

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