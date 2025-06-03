The Human Hunters of Sarajevo | True Crime Reports
What sort of person would take part in a human safari?
Could the unthinkable be true? In the aftermath of the Bosnian War — a conflict marked by atrocities and genocide — rumors swirled of wealthy outsiders flying into war-torn Sarajevo to pay for a gruesome and forbidden thrill: hunting humans for sport.
In this episode:
-Mirsad Sijarić, Sniper Alley witness and director of National Museum of Bosnia and Herzegovina
-Azem Kurtić, Bosnian journalist
Published On 3 Jun 2025