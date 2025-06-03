The Human Hunters of Sarajevo | True Crime Reports

What sort of person would take part in a human safari?

Could the unthinkable be true? In the aftermath of the Bosnian War — a conflict marked by atrocities and genocide — rumors swirled of wealthy outsiders flying into war-torn Sarajevo to pay for a gruesome and forbidden thrill: hunting humans for sport.

In this episode:

-Mirsad Sijarić, Sniper Alley witness and director of National Museum of Bosnia and Herzegovina

-Azem Kurtić, Bosnian journalist