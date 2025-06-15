The Philippine Vampire Mystery | True Crime Reports

In the 1950s, fear gripped the Philippines as rumors of a blood-drinking vampire spread across the countryside.

One chilling death sparked widespread panic, leaving villagers to wonder if a supernatural predator was lurking in the shadows.

At the same time, the CIA was locked in a brutal struggle against communist Huk rebels, deploying a mysterious operative named Edward Lansdale to lead covert operations. But how far did Lansdale go to crush the rebellion?

In this episode:

-Michael Pante, historian

-Allan Derain, folklorist