The Philippine Vampire Mystery | True Crime Reports

In the 1950s, fear gripped the Philippines as rumors of a blood-drinking vampire spread across the countryside.

One chilling death sparked widespread panic, leaving villagers to wonder if a supernatural predator was lurking in the shadows.

At the same time, the CIA was locked in a brutal struggle against communist Huk rebels, deploying a mysterious operative named Edward Lansdale to lead covert operations. But how far did Lansdale go to crush the rebellion?

In this episode:
-Michael Pante, historian
-Allan Derain, folklorist

Published On 15 Jun 2025