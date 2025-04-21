The Meth King of Asia | True Crime Reports
The ruthless leader of Asia’s most powerful drug syndicate.
With the charm of a family man and the cunning of a criminal mastermind, Tse Chi Lop lived a life cloaked in contradictions. Behind his mild-mannered demeanor lay the ruthless leader of Asia’s most powerful drug syndicate—a vast empire built on the billion-dollar trade of crystal meth.
How did a seemingly unremarkable man rise to the top of the global narcotics underworld? And how did he evade the grasp of international law enforcement for so many years?
In this episode:
-Dr Hai Luong, criminology researcher
-Tom Allard, journalist
Published On 21 Apr 2025