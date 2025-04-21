The Meth King of Asia | True Crime Reports

The ruthless leader of Asia’s most powerful drug syndicate.

With the charm of a family man and the cunning of a criminal mastermind, Tse Chi Lop lived a life cloaked in contradictions. Behind his mild-mannered demeanor lay the ruthless leader of Asia’s most powerful drug syndicate—a vast empire built on the billion-dollar trade of crystal meth.

How did a seemingly unremarkable man rise to the top of the global narcotics underworld? And how did he evade the grasp of international law enforcement for so many years?

In this episode:

-Dr Hai Luong, criminology researcher

-Tom Allard, journalist