The Dark Side of Conservation | True Crime Reports
How far will Western powers go for conservation?
In 2015, in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, guards shot and killed an Indigenous boy searching for herbs with his father. This tragedy spotlights the violence faced by Indigenous communities from international conservation efforts. Is human life the cost of wildlife protection?
In this episode:
– Fiore Longo, campaigner at Survival International
– Members of the Batwa Community
Published On 15 Apr 2025