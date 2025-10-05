A deadly obsession with True Crime in Korea | True Crime Reports

A young woman, obsessed with true crime stories, kills a random stranger to satisfy her darkest curiosity.

A shocking murder rocks South Korea when a young woman, obsessed with true crime stories, kills a random stranger to satisfy her darkest curiosity. But how can fascination with real-life murder cases spiral into deadly actions?

Are true crime podcasts and shows fueling dangerous fantasies? Can constant exposure to violence blur the line between entertainment and reality? We investigate the chilling case, examine the media’s responsibility, and ask: Does true crime content do more harm than good?

In this episode:

-Dr. Alex Taek-Gwang Lee, professor of cultural studies at Kyong Hee University

-Craig Wainwright, victim of false allegations