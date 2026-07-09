Is the Supreme Court reshaping American life?

This is America, and this is the Supreme Court. The seat of judicial power in this country. Its economic, political and social decisions affect every facet of life for all Americans. It’s a branch of government Donald Trump has tried to use to his advantage, but the High Court has a way of standing in his way too. The Supreme Court has announced major decisions that shape political, economic and social life in the US, demonstrating its immense power over people’s lives. The court’s decisive rulings on the nation’s most deeply divided issues can make it appear more like a governing force than a neutral, restrained referee. Beyond reshaping the American electoral system and the power of the president, the court has defined modern social norms by intervening in high-stakes battles over redistricting and the constitutional definition of citizenship.