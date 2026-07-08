Can NATO repair its relationship with Trump?

Since Trump took office again last year, tension has grown over Ukraine, Iran, Arctic security, and President Trump’s highly transactional view of global alliances. Since taking office, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte has set to work trying to keep Trump engaged with the alliance with a charm offensive. Recently, he met with Trump at the Oval Office armed with large charts, crediting the president for a massive spike in spending by NATO countries. But despite the relentless praise from Rutte, the existential question remains: can America’s allies successfully repair ties with this Trump administration while still preserving their own independence on the world stage? And failing that, what might a potential reset mean for global defence?