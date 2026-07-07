Does the US need 18 intelligence agencies?

President Donald Trump’s appointment of Bill Pulte as acting Director of National Intelligence – and his subsequent decision to carry out mass firings – has reignited debate about the structure, size and politicisation of America’s intelligence community. Pulte, a political ally with no intelligence background, now temporarily oversees an apparatus of 18 separate intelligence agencies, a system created after the failures of September 11, 2001. Critics argue the appointment highlights how much power is concentrated in one office and raises fresh questions about whether the post-9/11 reforms have delivered better intelligence or simply created a larger and more politicised bureaucracy.