How Trump cuts could threaten US science leadership
Since America’s founding, scientists here have made discoveries that have changed the world. Benjamin Franklin harnessing electricity. Alexander Graham Bell inventing the telephone. Jonas Salk discovering a vaccine for polio. But now the next generation of research is under threat. The Trump administration has pulled or threatened to withdraw billions of dollars in funding for hundreds of science and research programmes that benefit people across the world.
Published On 6 Jul 2026