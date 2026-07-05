How US power and policy shaped the modern world

250 years ago, 13 colonies broke away from the British Empire and boldly declared their independence. Since then, the United States of America has grown into a superpower whose influence has shaped much of the world. Its military is arguably the most powerful in the world, and its diplomatic role is rivaled by just a few nations. It brokered some of the world’s most consequential peace agreements, led alliances, and anchored global institutions like the United Nations, the World Bank, and the IMF. But the way the US is flexing its diplomatic muscle is changing, and its global partners are taking notice.