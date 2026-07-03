How capitalism drove American innovation and technology

The United States has long prided itself in being a global leader, creating the world’s largest economy, and for much of the last century – leading scientific and technological innovation. It’s a country that put a man on the moon, gave the world the internet, and invented the microchip driving much of the technology we depend on today. This innovation was made possible through capitalism. The blueprint that helped build America and transform the global economy. But after centuries of boom, bust and reform, there are real questions about whether it is working anymore.