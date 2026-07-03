How American food, film and music influences culture around the world

America projects global power through the world’s most formidable military and the economic sway of the US dollar as the currency of choice. But its influence – its ability to change minds around the world – comes in large part through the soft power of American culture. The film, television, music and food industries leave their impact around the world. People learn English by watching films made in Hollywood. The songs of American musicians dominate many of the charts worldwide. American food products can be found for sale in more countries than there are members of the United Nations. And Disney is now worth more than the annual GDP of countries like Morocco and Kenya.