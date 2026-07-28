Fatal Shooting in ICE Operations

ICE is under intense scrutiny, for killing two people across two states in recent weeks, and there’s allegations of abuse within detention centres, allegations they deny. President Trump is marching forward with mass deportations, He campaigned on going after hardened criminals – but enforcement has looked very different. The Immigration and Customs Enforcement Agency is the centre of Donald Trump’s crackdown on undocumented migrants. The agency is backed with in billions of dollars in additional funding, and a recruitment campaign that’s added 12-thousand officers in the past year. But, it’s also facing new levels of scrutiny, with accusations its agents are not being properly vetted, or trained following shootings where those killed were NOT the targets of operations.