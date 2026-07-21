Peace for Lebanon?

This is America, and this is Donald Trump’s push for peace in Lebanon. More than four thousand Lebanese citizens have been killed by Israel since March. Over a million people have been displaced. Nearly half of southern Lebanon’s towns have been damaged or flattened. Lebanon, Israel and the US have agreed to a framework to end fighting and Israeli occupation of southern Lebanon. But it is centred around the disarmament of Hezbollah. This has been rejected by Hezbollah outright, which remains well beyond the control of Lebanon’s government