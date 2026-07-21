Faith at the ballot box

This is America, and this is Texas, where one of the country’s most conservative states is preparing to make Bible study part of every public school child’s education. Supporters say it will help students understand American history and culture, while critics argue it blurs the constitutional line between church and state. The move comes as religion is becoming more visible in American politics despite fewer Americans identifying as religious or regularly attending church. From Christian nationalism and religious liberty to the Supreme Court and Donald Trump’s political coalition, faith is increasingly shaping debates over education, public life and the future of the Constitution.