Trump’s Iran war gamble: Leverage or dangerous escalation?

This is America, and this is the White House. It’s from here that President Donald Trump has launched a new wave of strikes on Iran and has reimposed the blockade on Iranian ports. Is the president escalating a war that was supposed to be winding down, or is he simply trying to force Tehran back to the bargaining table on his terms? Donald Trump often frames power dynamics as a simple balance: which side holds the cards? With Iran, the US Commander in Chief of the world’s most powerful military is finding out that a strong hand isn’t necessarily the same as a winning one. And somewhere in the middle here sits a ceasefire agreement that both sides now read differently, with 90 million Iranians in a global economy waiting to find out what happens next. Four months into a war that Donald Trump said would take just a few weeks, he appears to be betting on escalation. At the centre of the crisis is a fragile ceasefire that Washington and Tehran interpret in very different ways. The prospect of de-escalation appears increasingly distant as his administration signals a willingness to raise the stakes.