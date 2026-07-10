Can US federal legislation be the key to making housing more affordable?

A major bipartisan housing bill aimed at lowering the cost of housing and spurring more construction won approval from Congress last month. But President Donald Trump has refused to sign the legislation, known as the 21st Century ROAD to Housing Act, until Congress passes a separate controversial bill requiring proof of citizenship for all voters. Whether he signs it or not it will become law. One of the biggest hurdles to home ownership has been an imbalance between supply and demand in many parts of the country. The US housing market has been down since 2022, when mortgage rates climbed after the pandemic.