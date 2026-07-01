America 250: US Constitution, diversity, immigration and the American Dream

The Declaration of Independence was adopted in Philadelphia in 1776. 13 colonies formally breaking away from Great Britain to create a new, independent nation – the United States of America. It was a bold vision for a new society where all men created are created equal, and all humans have the unalienable right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. Too many at the time, in 1776, and still today, these were lofty goals. After nearly a decade of fighting Great Britain, the leaders of the revolution gathered to establish the framework for their new nation. Written in 1787, the United States Constitution has become the world’s longest living charter of government, affirming that the government exists to serve its people. That constitution remains central to the country’s identity today.