Weed restrictions eased as Trump reclassifies medical marijuana
Donald Trump has reclassified FDA-approved cannabis products and state-licensed medical marijuana into Schedule III of the Controlled Substances Act. This removed it from Schedule I, where it had previously been classified alongside heroin. Trump has reiterated that the Shifting to Schedule III does not legalise recreational or medical use Federally, but it dramatically eases restrictions on scientific research and eases the tax burden for dispensaries.
Published On 9 Jun 2026