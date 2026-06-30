US birthright citizenship upheld by Supreme Court

The US Supreme Court has ruled that President Trump’s executive order limiting birthright citizenship is unconstitutional. The 14th Amendment guarantees US citizenship to all people born or naturalized in the United States. Trump sought to end automatic citizenship for children born to parents who are in the US illegally or on temporary visas. On Truth Social, Trump said the ruling was “too bad for our country” and suggested Congress could pass a law to end birthright citizenship. The ruling to uphold the 14th Amendment comes at the end of a Supreme Court term marked by intense battles of presidential power.