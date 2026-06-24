US primaries: Voters redefining their political priorities

Recent primary contests from California to Iowa show a deeply pragmatic shift in the American electorate. Voters are increasingly demanding concrete answers on inflation, health care, and local governance, bypassing culture war politics. In New York, Candidates backed by the city’s democratic socialist mayor have swept the state primaries. It’s the latest big city to see a left-wing wave sweep across it, after the Progressives dominated the major primary races in Washington, DC. The votes in New York were the first real test of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s influence and highlight growing divisions between the grassroots Democrat movements and establishment-aligned figures.