For people right across America everything has been getting more expensive. That has left many saying they are falling behind financially. The affordability crisis is forcing people to make tough decisions, like how they will feed their family, or whether to buy all or just some of the medicine they need. The signing of the memorandum of understanding (MoU) to end the war with Iran has helped ease the financial pressure just slightly. But it will still take months for prices fall to pre-war levels, despite promises from President Trump that costs are coming down.