US-Iran MoU: What’s in it for Washington and regional stakeholders?

White House officials have publicly laid out the terms for Donald Trump’s memorandum of understanding (MoU) to end the war with Iran. It will halt hostilities for 60 days to allow time for a final agreement to be reached. Trump says as part of the MoU, Iran will never produce nuclear weapons. The Strait of Hormuz will be reopened almost immediately and the US naval blockade of the Strait will be lifted. Sanctions will be waived so Tehran can start selling its oil on the global market