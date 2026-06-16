US-Israel alliance divides Republicans and Democrats

The Trump administration has secured a fragile truce to end months of direct military conflict with Iran, and the shockwaves are not only tearing through the bedrock of American politics, but putting one of its strongest alliances to the test. By ordering Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to cease strikes on Lebanon and Iran, President Trump has exposed a profound rift within his own party. Traditional conservative hawks versus a rising non-interventionist America First movement. While in the Democratic Party, a progressive surge against AIPAC – the powerful, multi-million dollar pro-Israel lobbying group – threatens to upend the political establishment.