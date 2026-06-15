America’s ageing politicians: 80% of US voters want age and term limits

There isn’t much that Americans can agree on these days when it comes to politics. But there is one thing that almost all voters agree on, regardless of who they support, and that is that their politicians are too old. The president just turned 80. The oldest sitting senator is 92. And so far this term, five members of Congress have died, they were all 65 or older. Younger generations largely say the current makeup of Congress doesn’t represent them. 80% of voters say there should be term and age limits for those running for the House and Senate.