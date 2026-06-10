US fraud crackdown: Trump vows punishment as billions lost to fraud
The White House recently launched a task force aimed at eliminating fraud across government-funded programmes, targeting systemic waste and criminal exploitation. With hundreds of billions of dollars lost every year to misuse of public money, the Trump Administration is promising to crack down on those taking more than their fair share. And states that don’t do enough to recover stolen money also stand to be punished. Is the crackdown long overdue, or will legitimate welfare recipients suffer?
Published On 10 Jun 2026