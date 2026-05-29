How Voting Law Changes Have Become a Partisan Weapon?

In today’s highly divided political climate, many partisans believe that changing the electoral rules will give them an edge. Democratic politicians believe that nonvoters are predominantly Democrats, so they want to make voting as easy as possible. Republicans also believe most nonvoters, and too many current voters, are Democrats, so they want to make voting harder. The Republican’s SAVE America Act, which would require, among other provisions, proof of citizenship to vote. Donald Trump believes this will “guarantee the midterms,” and “every election for a long time”.