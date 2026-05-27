Video Duration 26 minutes 54 seconds 26:54
This is America

Federal Reserve Independence: The battle over interest rates with the Fed

Kevin Warsh has been sworn in as the new Chairman of the Federal Reserve. He steps into the role at a critical junction defined by surging inflation, an oil shock stemming from the war on Iran, and intense political scrutiny of interest rate decisions. President Trump spent months criticizing Warsh’s predecessor, Jerome Powell, for being reluctant to cut interest rates. The President’s repeated vows to fire Powell raised questions about the central bank’s independence.

Published On 27 May 2026

Save