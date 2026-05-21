US abortion debate deepens ahead of midterms

Abortion rights are once again at the centre of political and legal debate in the United States ahead of the midterm elections. The US Supreme Court has allowed women to continue receiving abortion medication by mail while it considers a challenge linked to state restrictions. The case has reignited divisions over reproductive rights, state authority and the role of the federal government in healthcare. Supporters of abortion rights warn tighter laws could endanger women and criminalise doctors and patients. Opponents argue states should have the power to regulate abortion access and say stronger safeguards are needed around abortion medication and telehealth services. The debate is also exposing deeper social and political divisions in America over personal freedom, morality and women’s healthcare.