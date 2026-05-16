UFOs Unlocked: Inside the Pentagon’s secret files

This episode of This Is America asks what we really learn from the Pentagon’s decision to declassify decades of UFO – now UAP – files. The US Defense Department has begun uploading more than 160 files covering over 400 incidents from the 1940s to last year to a new public site, offering grainy infrared videos, ambiguous photos and eyewitness reports that have fueled generations of speculation about whether we’re alone in the universe. The documents show no evidence that the US government has encountered extraterrestrial beings or believes they have visited Earth, yet the release is being hailed as a landmark shift toward open-source analysis and data-driven transparency, with NASA pledging to “follow the data and share what we learn.” From Washington, Al Jazeera’s Richard Gaisford examines whether this transparency push actually brings us closer to the truth or just deepens the mystery.