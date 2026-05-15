Trump’s tariff fallout deepens after court refund ruling

Donald Trump’s tariff policy is facing renewed scrutiny after the US Supreme Court ruled that many of the import duties imposed under emergency powers were unlawful. Businesses across the United States are now seeking billions of dollars in refunds. But consumers who paid higher prices during the trade war may never get their money back. So did Trump’s tariffs strengthen American manufacturing or simply increase costs for households and businesses? And despite the court setback, can the administration still revive its trade strategy using different legal powers?