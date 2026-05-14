Trump in Beijing: Can tariffs and trade talks reset US–China relations

The United States and China are locked in a renewed economic rivalry as President Donald Trump visits Beijing in search of a trade breakthrough with President Xi Jinping. Tariffs, trade deficits and competition over critical technologies continue to define the relationship, while analysts warn that deeper structural tensions remain unresolved. At the same time, wider geopolitical instability — including tensions linked to the war on Iran and risks around the Strait of Hormuz — is adding pressure to global supply chains and energy security. But is Washington focusing on the right economic indicators, and can short-term trade deals ease a long-term strategic rivalry?