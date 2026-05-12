California oil dependency reveals wider US energy risks

The last oil tanker to leave the Middle East before the Iran war began has arrived in Long Beach, California, carrying 2 million barrels of oil. California has roughly six weeks of oil and gas left, with the state importing about a third of its foreign oil from the Gulf. The Strait of Hormuz remains effectively closed, and gas prices in California have jumped to nearly $6 a gallon, with some stations charging $8. Nationwide, gas prices have risen from 2.90to4.45 per gallon since the war began. Diesel prices have spiked 48 percent, truckers are avoiding long-haul loads, farmers face fertilizer shortages as ships sit idle, and fishermen are struggling to cover fuel costs. So, can California avoid running out of energy? And will the rest of the US feel the pain as the Strait of Hormuz remains shut?